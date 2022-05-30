La Roja ready for run of games as Luis Enrique’s squad arrives at Las Rozas

The domestic season is over and the time for international football has arrived. La Roja have a busy few weeks coming up and the squad assembled by Luis Enrique for the games began to arrive at Las Rozas in Madrid on Monday morning.

Spain have three Nations League fixtures on the horizon.

They face Portugal at the Benito Villamarin on Thursday evening before locking horns with the Czech Republic on Sunday. They then take on Switzerland the following Thursday before closing out the break with another game against the Czech Republic at La Rosaleda the Sunday after that.

Luis Enrique will expect his troops to take the next few weeks seriously indeed. Spain are one of the favourites to win the World Cup in Qatar later this year and will view this sequence of Nations League fixtures as ideal means of preparing for the Middle East.

Spain made it to the semi-final of Euro 2020 only to lose to eventual winners Italy before making it the final of the Nations League last year only to lose to reigning world champions France.

They will hope to take that final step forward in 2022.