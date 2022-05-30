La Liga takes a dig at Ligue 1 with graphic celebrating their European success

La Liga have thrown shade at Ligue 1 by publishing a list of the number of European titles won by each league this century. Spain lead the way with 33, followed by England in second with 13.

Italy are in third with six, tied with Germany. Portugal are three behind them in fifth with the Netherlands sixth with one. France, however, do not have a single European title to their name this century and La Liga made sure that was visible in their graphic.

Spain hit 33 just this past weekend after Real Madrid beat Liverpool to win their 14th Champions League title in Paris. The victory was symbolic and important for Madrid – it came just a week after Kylian Mbappe decided to reject Madrid’s advances in favour of staying at Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG took both Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos from La Liga last summer and also took Neymar Junior from Spain back in 2017. La Liga are very much against the club’s approach due to the influx of state-backed investment at the Parc des Princes.