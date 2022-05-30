Real Madrid

Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe hug as France squad meet up

Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema shared a quick hug as the France squad arrived at their Clairefontaine training base today.

Both players have been included in Didier Deschamps’ squad for a four game mini-tournament of UEFA Nations League games in the coming weeks.

However, any chance of a frosty meeting between the pair was quickly dispelled on the first day of training ahead of the incoming matches.

Mbappe opted against a move to Benzema’s Real Madrid earlier this month, despite the veteran striker personally looking to convince his international teammate to move to Madrid this summer.

Benzema opted not answer questions over Mbappe’s choice to remain at Paris Saint-Germain ahead of Los Blancos Champions League final win over Liverpool despite his rumoured frustration at the situation.

Mbappe is expected to start France’s competition opener against Denmark on June 3 but Benzema is set to start on the bench following an extended domestic season.

