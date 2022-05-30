Isco bids farewell to Real Madrid and throws shade at Kylian Mbappe in the process

Isco has confirmed that he will leave Real Madrid when his contract with the club expires this summer. The Andalusian midfielder posted an emotional farewell on Instagram.

“When I was at Malaga I knew I had to go,” he remembered before throwing shade at Kylian Mbappe. “I had committed to another team but Real Madrid knocked on my door and Real Madrid cannot and should not be told no, although there are always exceptions.” He included a turtle emoji in reference to Mbappe after that last part following the recent drama.

“I want to thank my teammates, coaches, coaching staff, physios, kit men and workers at Valdebebas and the Santiago Bernabeu for all the work, love and support that everyone needs and I have never lacked. I also want to thank the fans who welcomed me in an incredible way from the first day and who accompany this team to every corner of the world. Goodbye and Hala Madrid.”

Isco, 30, has featured for just 407 minutes across all competitions this season under Carlo Ancelotti. He joined Madrid in the summer of 2013 and has since made 353 appearances for the club, contributing 53 goals and 56 assists.

Isco has won everything there is to win at the Bernabeu. He has been part of teams that lifted three La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey and a remarkable five Champions League titles – the latest of which of course being won this past weekend in Paris.

Isco will now seek another club as he begins a new chapter in his career. Still just 30, he has time to get back on track and serve as an important part of a team after hardly featuring for Madrid over the past few years. Where that will be exactly is not yet known.