Everton forward Richarlison opens up on his future amid Real Madrid links

Richarlison has opened up about his future amid rumours he could leave Everton this summer transfer window. Real Madrid are one of the clubs linked with a move for the Brazilian international.

“I have already made it clear to the board and I have already talked with [Frank] Lampard and my people,” he said as carried by Globo. “They know what I want. Let us wait for June.

“Right now I cannot talk because when I talk about leaving a club I get like this, because of the history I have at Everton, the affection the fans have for me. When I talk about leaving I am left without words.”

Everton avoided relegation from the Premier League in dramatic circumstances last season. They came from behind at Goodison Park to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in the penultimate game of the season to secure safety. Richarlison scored the equaliser on that night and a pitch invasion occurred after the final whistle.

The Brazilian has been integral for Everton since joining in the summer of 2018 and scored six goals in the final nine games of the season just gone. The comments he made about his future came during a press conference for the Brazilian national team, whom he is currently representing.

Richarlison, whose contract at Goodison Park is set to run until the summer of 2024, has contributed 53 goals and 14 assists in the 152 appearances he has made at Everton. He has scored 13 goals in 34 games for the Brazilian national team.