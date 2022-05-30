Eibar face Girona in Segunda Division play off clash with Las Palmas paired with Tenerife

Eibar’s 1-0 final day defeat at relegated Alcorcon has cost them an automatic promotion back to La Liga.

The Basque side now drop into the Segunda Division play off spots, on a dramatic final day swing across Spain, with Almeria claiming the title and Real Valladolid snatching second place.

Gaizka Garitano’s side end the campaign in third place and they now face a two legged play off semi final against sixth place Girona.

Canarian pair Las Palmas and Tenerife will face off in the other play off after finishing in fourth and fifth respectively.

Eibar head to Girona for the first leg on June 2 before welcoming the Catalans to the Estadio Municipal Ipurua on June 5.

Tenerife host Las Palmas in their first leg on June 1 with the second leg at the Estadio Gran Canaria on June 4.

Another two legged clash, in the final, will decide the last promoted team, with games scheduled for June 11 and 19.

