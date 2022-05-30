Eder Militao has agreed a new contract with Real Madrid to the summer of 2028

Real Madrid have agreed a new contract with Brazilian centre-back Eder Militao according to a report by Diario AS. The 24-year-old will put pen to paper in the coming days to commit his future to the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2028.

Militao has been pivotal for Madrid this season, forming an excellent partnership at the heart of their defence with David Alaba. His form has been so good that Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane have not been missed at all at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Militao arrived at Madrid from Porto in the summer of 2019 for €50m, a fee that made him the most expensive defender in the history of the club. He played 50 games under Carlo Ancelotti as a starter, scoring two goals. He has played 91 in total for the club.

Militao was already a Brazilian international when arrived but he has now become a fixture in Tite’s defence. He is currently with the Brazilian national team for their friendlies with South Korea and Japan in preparation for the Qatar World Cup later this year.