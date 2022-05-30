Bayern Munich to challenge Premier League rivals for Ousmane Dembele

Bayern Munich have joined the growing list of clubs across Europe chasing Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele.

French international Dembele is out of contract at the Camp Nou next month with no updated progress on a renewal despite Xavi’s preference to retain him next season.

Dembele is likely to make a final decision on his next step in the coming weeks after not being called up for France duty for their UEFA Nations League games in June.

Liverpool are rumoured to be tacking the former Borussia Dortmund winger, with reports from Mundo Deportivo claiming Bayern Munich will now join Chelsea in registering an interest.

The Bavarians are still considering their options, due to Dembele’s likely wage demands, with their current priority focused on a contract renewal for Serge Gnabry.

That could impact Bayern’s ability to complete a deal for Dembele with Chelsea’s incoming club takeover improving their ability to enter the summer transfer market.