Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski confirms that he wants to leave Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski has spoken candidly about his future in comments carried by Fabrizio Romano. The Polish striker wants to leave Bayern Munich for pastures new and is confident he can secure a move despite still being under contract at the club.

“My era at Bayern is over,” he said.

“I do not see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore. Bayern is a serious club and I believe they will not keep me. I do not want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they do not stop me.”

Lewandowski’s contract with Bayern runs until the summer of 2023 but he bid farewell to the club’s supporters on the final day of the season. He already has a three-year contract agreed with Barcelona – the only obstacle is securing Bayern’s green light.

Lewandowski, 33, is one of the finest strikers in Europe. He has scored 344 goals in 374 appearances for Bayern and this season has racked up a remarkable 50 in 46 across all competitions. He has scored 75 goals in 129 games for the Polish national team.

Barcelona believe that his goals would take Xavi Hernandez’s still-developing team to the next level. They finished 13 points behind Real Madrid in La Liga in 2021/22 and need to make up that gap.