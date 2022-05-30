Barcelona Sevilla

Barcelona face fierce competition for the signatures of Jules Kounde and Kalidou Koulibaly

Barcelona are determined to strengthen their defence this summer transfer window according to Mundo Deportivo and have identified two centre-backs that they believe would help them to achieve that goal – Jules Kounde and Kalidou Koulibaly.

The club already have the signature of Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen secured although it has not yet been made official. He will join Barcelona on a free transfer this summer.

But it will be difficult to land the signature of Kounde and Koulibaly, of Sevilla and Napoli respectively. Both players are on the market this close-season but have no shortage of suitors in La Liga, Serie A and, of course, the Premier League.

Chelsea and Newcastle United are both keen on Kounde, who is expected to leave the Sanchez-Pizjuan this summer for a fee in the region of €65m. Koulibaly is entering the final year of his contract at the Diego Armando Maradona and is thought to command a similar fee. Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Internazionale, Roma, Aston Villa and Newcastle are interested.

