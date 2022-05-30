Ansu Fati reveals that he wants to spend his entire career at Barcelona

Ansu Fati will hope that he can put his injury problems behind him and finally become the striker Barcelona hope he can next year. The teenager is incredibly talented but has endured two seasons seriously disrupted by debilitating injuries.

Fati is Barcelona’s great hope in the post-Lionel Messi era alongside midfield maestro Pedri and, speaking to Canal+ in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo, has made it crystal clear that his focus is entirely on doing the business at Camp Nou.

“Are [Paris Saint-Germain] interested in signing me? The truth is that I do not know,” Fati said when asked about the French club’s reported interest in his services.

“These are things that my agent and my parents look after. From the beginning I have told my agent and my father what my goal was, which was to stay at the club. I have it clear that I want to spend my whole career here.”

Fati, 19, has signed a contract that commits his future to Barcelona until the summer of 2027 with a release clause included of €1bn. He has played 57 games for the club to date, contributing 19 goals and six assists. He has also earned four caps for the Spanish national team and scored one goal.

The forward played just 538 minutes throughout 2021/22, contributing six goals and an assist in 14 appearances across all competitions. He will be determined to build on those numbers next season and get his development back on track.