Vinicius euphoric after hitting peak of football

Real Madrid secured their 14th Champions League via the mammoth hands of Thibaut Courtois in the final against Liverpool. At the other end, they needed just one chance. If it wasn’t to be Karim Benzema that won it for Los Blancos though, then it was only fitting that Vinicius Junior should crown them champions this season.

Last year Benzema often found himself struggling for support and enough threat around him in order to fully express himself. The incredible step forward that he has taken has transformed Real Madrid‘s attack. Following 22 goals and 20 assists, he can justly claim to be a driving force behind their success this season.

It’s been a season of glory that seemed unlikely last season, with his place never entirely assured in the team. It’s something the player himself was struggling to assimilate after yesterday’s final.

“Inexplicable, I have no idea what I have done.”

The 21-year-old made the comments to Movistar+ on the pitch, with Sport carrying the comments.

“Arriving here and winning, there is nothing better than winning with this shirt. It was a dream for me to be in the final of the Champions League. To have scored in the final is the height of what a player can do.”

Vinicius did then reassure fans that he knew the importance of “not stopping” and “winning much more and making history with this club.”