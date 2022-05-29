Video: Carlo Ancelotti joins in the dancing during Champions League celebrations

Carlo Ancelotti is 62 years old, but you would have a hard time arguing he isn’t in the prime of his life.

The personable Italian manager has been winning fans throughout the season, with his remarkable eyebrows and sharp suits. More than anything though, the quality that draws people towards Ancelotti is that he is visibly enjoying himself.

After the Champions League victory over Liverpool, his fourth as a manager, he joined in the celebrations with his players. Vinicius Junior, Fede Valverde and Rodrygo Goes, have just three more years between them than their manager, yet that didn’t stop Ancelotti from matching in their joy, whipping up the Real Madrid fans in the process.

Camavinga dances with Vinicius, Valverde, Rodrygo and Ancelotti 🕺 pic.twitter.com/fAHBtbjOeE — 🆉🅸🆉🅾🆄 (@zi_46) May 28, 2022

‘Carletto’ was reportedly not Real Madrid’s first choice for the job and this time last year was closing out the campaign with Everton. With the opportunity coming out of the blue, it appears that Ancelotti is determined to ensure he makes the most of it.