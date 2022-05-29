Toni Kroos issues furious Champions League interview response

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos was angered by negative questions as Los Blancos clinched the 2022 Champions League title in Paris.

The German international scooped his fifth Champions League title as Carlo Ancelotti’s side edged out Liverpool 1-0 at the Stade de France.

However, despite their success on the night, Kroos was asked about Liverpool’s performance in the French capital, and the former Bayern Munich schemer was left irritated by the incident.

“You had 90 minutes and you come up with two s*** questions” he told an interview with ZDF, as reported via the Daily Mirror.

“Two negative questions, you can tell right away you’re German.

“Winning the Champions League is not taken for granted. We put up a great fight and we know Liverpool are a great team.”

Kroos response was met with a mixed reaction in Germany with the veteran midfielder praised by some for his firm reply on the back of a memorable night.

The 32-year-old also dropped a major hint over his future at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu amid speculation over his role at the club.

Make it 5 pic.twitter.com/mhmwqSu879 — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) May 29, 2022

Contract extension talks have reportedly been paused in recent weeks, with Kroos waiting to make a decision on his fitness next season, and his current deal expiring in 2023.

Kroos stated in a separate post match interview that Los Blancos’ veteran midfield trio ‘are not going away’ with teammate Luka Modric confirming he will stay on in 2022/23.

Images via Getty Images