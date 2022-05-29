Thibaut Courtois sends message of support to Liverpool’s Champions League fans

Real Madrid goal keeper Thibaut Courtois has issued a message of support to Liverpool fans following the Champions League final.

Los Blancos clinched their 14th European Cup/Champions League on a controversial night in Paris.

Vinicius Jr’s second half goal sealed victory for Courtois and co in the French capital with the Belgian international producing a man of the match performance on the night.

Only three goalkeepers have been named Man of the Match in a #UCLfinal ◎ Oliver Kahn (2001)

◎ Edwin van der Sar (2008)

◉ Thibaut Courtois (2022) Heroic performance. #UCL pic.twitter.com/2SwnjeUeDI — Squawka (@Squawka) May 28, 2022

However, despite the focus on Real Madrid’s success on the pitch, the pre and post game narrative was dominated by Liverpool fans being mistreated by security staff and police at the Stade de France.

Widespread reports have indicated fans were subjected to excessive police attention, including tear gas being deployed, amid a chaotic lack of fan safety from UEFA organisers.

Liverpool have since confirmed they are requesting a full UEFA investigation into the incident, as per BBC Sport, and Courtois remarked on Twitter his sadness at how the Reds fanbase were treated.

I feel sorry for @LFC fans and the way they were treated. I hope everyone got home safe! — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) May 29, 2022

