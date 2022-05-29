Sadio Mane set to leave Liverpool this summer

Sadio Mane has enjoyed an enormously successful spell at Liverpool, but it appears as if that spell is coming to an end.

That’s according to Diario AS. Both the Spanish paper and German outlet Bild are reporting that the Senegalese forward will leave Anfield this summer, with the latter placing him at Bayern Munich.

AS believe that Liverpool will demand more than the €30m that has been quoted for him in Germany, although it’s worth noting that his contract expires in just a year’s time.

Mane’s movement will likely have consequences for the European market as a whole. If Bayern Munich can secure his signing, it could precipitate the departure of either Serge Gnabry or Robert Lewandowski.

As a result, Barcelona will be keeping close tabs on the situation. The Catalans have been heavily linked with Lewandowski and seem to be basing their transfer strategy on bringing in a clinical forward. There’s little doubt that Barcelona could have used a clinical forward throughout last season, but their apparent efforts to bring in the Pole also signal a lack of trust in either Ansu Fati or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to fulfil that role.