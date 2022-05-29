Ronaldinho unsurprised by Kylian Mbappe decision to stay at PSG

Real Madrid won their 14th Champions League last night and it was not lost on Los Blancos that Kylian Mbappe would not be enjoying such scenes in white.

After the match, Florentino Perez was asked about the French superstar and responded saying that “Today, Mbappe doesn’t exist,” as Real Madrid try to put his rejection behind them.

It had seemed for a long time that Real Madrid were set to sign Mbappe, with the feeling that his change of heart came shortly before his decision.

Asked about the change of course, former Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho said he “was not surprised by it.” According to Diario AS, the Brazilian had advised Mbappe to remain in France.

A big part of the reason to do so is the Champions League. Although Real Madrid may feel he stands a far better chance of winning it with them, if he could become the first player to win it for PSG, it would write his own chapter in history.

Ronaldinho doesn’t think that it is too unrealistic.

“I think Paris will win a Champions League very soon. PSG have the best players in the world. In reality it’s just a matter of time before the Parisian players celebrate the title of Champions of Europe.”

Ronaldinho moved to Paris from Gremio in 2001 and probably has a greater appreciation for the city than most. At the time, PSG were a large but vastly different entity. If Mbappe can guide them to the Champions League, it would take them into a different stratosphere once more.