Robert Lewandowski assures he will have news on future soon

Robert Lewandowski seems to be confident that he won’t be at Bayern Munich for much longer. The Polish forward has a contract until 2023 in Bavaria, but having expressed his desire to leave, appears set on finding a way out.

At the Monaco F1 Grand Prix, Lewandowski was located by Sky Sports Deutschland with his wife Anna. He was asked if he had any comments on his future, with Barcelona purportedly interested.

“The moment to give information will come. Soon it will be possible to say more.”

Mundo Deportivo covered those comments, which on some level suggest that a change of the situation is on the horizon.

His position is at total odds with the sounds coming out of Bayern Munich. The German champions have been firm in their assertions that he will not be allowed to leave before the end of his contract, with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge backing up CEO Oliver Kahn.

“What can Barcelona offer that Bayern cannot at the moment? I can’t think of anything,” Rummenigge told BILD TV, as per Sport.

Recent reports have also linked Sadio Mane with Bayern, which could potentially facilitate his exit.

Bayern Munich are known to maintain a consistent line and will not accept being bullied into a decision over the matter. That would be the most logical assessment of their attitude, however there is a possibility their stance is part of a negotiating strategy.