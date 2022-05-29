Real Madrid celebrate Champions League glory in style

Real Madrid have celebrated their Champions League success in style with a city tour on their return from Paris.

Los Blancos clinched their 14th European Cup/Champions League title in the French capital thanks to a 1-0 win over Liverpool at the Stade de France.

Carlo Ancelotti and his players took to the streets of Madrid travelling along their traditional parade line in the Spanish capital, from Almudena Catherdal, to their iconic Cibeles celebration point, and finally on to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu as the final stage of the route.

The squad were welcomed at each point by thousands of jubilant Real Madrid supporters throughout the day as Ancelotti’s squad received a personal on-stage introduction in their home stadium.

The majority of Ancelotti’s European players will now join up with the national team squads for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games this month before their post season break officially begins from June 12 onwards.

