Pau Torres dismisses Villarreal exit rumours

Villarreal defender Pau Torres has confirmed the club have received no formal offers for him.

The Spanish international has been linked with a move away from Unai Emery’s side following another impressive season with the Yellow Submarine.

Premier League giants Manchester United are heavily rumoured to be tracking the 25-year-old as part of a transfer revamp at Old Trafford in the coming weeks.

However, the homegrown centre back revealed he is no rush to decide his future with the ongoing assurance of a contract extension beyond 2024 at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

“I have the peace of mind of being where they want me, with a valid contract, and a renewal offer”, as per reports from Marca.

“I am calm, I do not look further and it is time to disconnect.

“It’s been two very good years at Villarreal, we have competed with the best in Europe.

“And, if you do for your town’s team, it’s even bigger.”

Torres rejected a move to Tottenham last summer, after Villarreal clinched the Europa League title ahead of United, but he opted to remain in Spain.

Villarreal secured a Europa Conference League place on the final day of the 2021/22 La Liga season with United failing to reach the Champions League.

If either Premier League club do opt to reignite their interest in him, Villarreal are likely to demand in the region of €50m as a fee.