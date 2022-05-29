Luka Modric to extend Real Madrid contract after Champions League victory

Before their Champions League quarter final with Chelsea, Real Madrid fans unveiled a tifo with the captain ‘Don’t play with the kings of Europe’. Certainly for the 2021-22 season, Real Madrid have a seemingly endless supply of aces.

One of their most used trump cards, Luka Modric, will also be there next season. The Croatian midfielder was instrumental in securing the club’s 14th Champions League and his personal fifth, but his current contract was due to expire in June of this year.

Nice to see you again 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kl0adlP3xH — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) May 28, 2022

However as Marca have reported, Modric will extend his deal with the club for a further season. Jose Felix Diaz said that the deal had been agreed upon two months ago and all that was missing was the ink on the contract.

Modric receives neither a pay rise nor a decrease for his contract, which is valid for another year. That will take the Croatian into his 11th season with Real Madrid and make him 37 years old by the time it expires.

That said, Modric is showing few signs of slowing down. This year he racked up 45 appearances across all competitions and notched 12 assists. Numbers aside however, Modric has dealt with the demands of a long season as well as many a decade his junior.