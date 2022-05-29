Jurgen Klopp struggles to accept Liverpool defeat to Real Madrid

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League. They only had one shot on target before the 89th minute. Liverpool had nine of them. As they say however, if you want to slay they monarch, you cannot err in your accuracy.

That was part of the sentiment that Jurgen Klopp was trying to articulate after the match. The German manager seemed to have little to reproach his team for, but also explained that he was having trouble digesting the result to Mundo Deportivo.

“Madrid are incredible. The possession was 50%, but we had more shots, more shots on target, but the most decisive one they had. They scored and we did not, it’s the most simple explanation in football. It’s been a very difficult result to accept.”

Respect between Carlo Ancelotti and Jürgen Klopp 🤜🤛#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/397eLAu05l — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 28, 2022

“I think Madrid shot once and scored a goal, no? Listen, I respect Real Madrid completely. Whatever you do, within the rules, it’s fine, we’ve have had to defend ourselves on many occasions. Madrid could have played better, but they didn’t need to and they won.”

Klopp also shared a warm embrace with Carlo Ancelotti and regardless of his issues coming to terms with the defeat there was no bitterness in his words.

As has been the case with all of the other managers that Real Madrid have faced in the Champions League knockout, each has tried to find different ways of saying that Los Blancos were simply more clinical. It’s an impossible factor to strategize for.