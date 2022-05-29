Florentino Perez takes swipe at Kylian Mbappe after Champions League final

“Today, Mbappe doesn’t exist.”

Those were the words of Real Madrid President Florentino Perez upon winning the Champions League.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward had claimed that he would be Real Madrid’s number one fan for the Champions League final, but the wounds incurred from Kylian Mbappe’s rejection were clearly still tender.

Perhaps this was a case of Real Madrid needing the victory to reassure themselves – it was Mbappe who needed them more than Real Madrid needed him.

Asked about their front line, Perez told Sport that signings were not necessarily on the horizon.

“Every year we try to bring someone in, but this forward line is difficult to improve.”

Asked if Mbappe would have been an improvement, Perez launched the line.

“Today, Mbappe doesn’t exist, Real Madrid exist, it’s a party for Real Madrid and their players, who have been champions of Europe.”

While Mbappe might have wanted to leave his options open to a future move to the Santiago Bernabeu, it appears he has some bridge building to do. Before the match, Real Madrid fans in both Paris and Madrid insulted him in choral fashion.