Eden Hazard makes Real Madrid promise for 2022/23

Eden Hazard has promised Real Madrid fans they will see the best of him in 2022/23.

The Belgian international has been plagued with persistent injury issues since his arrival in the Spanish capital following his 2019 move from Chelsea.

In total, the 31-year-old forward has missed an estimated 72 games in all competitions, since the start of the 2019/20 campaign, with just 48 La Liga appearances.

Hazard has managed just seven league starts in 2021/22 with two starts since the start of 2022 in both league and cup action.

He was an unused substitute in Los Blancos Champions League final win over Liverpool but he boldly declared during their trophy parade he would be back to full power next season.

“Madridistas, I’ve been here for three years with many injuries, and many things… But next year I’m going to give it all for you”, as per reports from Marca.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has previously stated his desire to keep Hazard at the club in the coming months with growing confidence over an end to his fitness concerns.

Images via Getty Images