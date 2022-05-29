Barcelona Femeni cliched 2021/22 double with Copa de la Reina win

Barcelona Femeni have secured a third successive league and cup double in their final game of 2021/22.

The Catalans have continued their total dominance of domestic women’s football in Spain with three Primera Division and three Copa de la Reina titles since 2019.

La Blaugrana suffered defeat in their attempts to defend the UEFA Women’s Champions League earlier this month, losing out to Lyon in the final in Turin.

However, on the back of incredible run of 30 wins from 30 league games this season, Jonatan Giráldez’s side crushed Sporting Huelva 6-1 in the Copa final in Alcorcon.

Despite finding the tie balanced at 2-1 with 30 minutes left to play at the Estadio Municipal Santo Domingo, Barcelona showed their trademark ruthless edge in the closing stages.

Quickfire goals from Ana-Maria Crnogorčević and Clàudia Pina edged Giráldez’s charges into full control in the Spanish capital before star duo Lieke Martens and Alexia Putellas wrapped up a dominant win.

