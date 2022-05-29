Andy Robertson describes dressing room after Champions League final loss

After the Champions League final on Saturday night, there seemed to be a melancholic frustration in the Liverpool camp. A feeling of impotency perhaps, which would make sense given the way the match went.

Jurgen Klopp was having trouble coming to terms with what had happened, with his side having played what would normally be a solid game.

Yet it wasn’t enough and Andy Robertson articulated how that had left the dressing room to BT Sports.

“Quiet. Devastated. It’s what happens when you lose a final.”

"Devastated." "We had our chances but it just wasn't meant to be."

“We had our chances, came up against an unbelievable goalie tonight, he pulled off some unbelievable saves.”

That was the key narrative from the match itself. Yet Robertson did feel that Liverpool allowed Real Madrid back into the game.

“But if we’re being honest, I think we could have played a bit better, especially in the second half. We didn’t start great, they began to get a bit of a foothold in the game, when you come up against an experienced team like that, they know how to win these games.”

On that, nobody will dispute him. Real Madrid have a good blend of youth and experience in their squad, with players like Eduardo Camavinga, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes making their way in the game. At the other end of it, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos have all won five Champions Leagues themselves. All of that craft was used to maximum effect throughout their Champions League run.