Almeria clinch Segunda Division title as Eibar slip up

Almeria have clinched their first Segunda Division title since 1979 on a dramatic final day of the 2021/22 season.

Rubi’s side headed into the last day of the campaign tied on 80 points at the top of the table with rivals Eibar.

The Basque club had the edge after 41 games played, based on their head-to-head record against Almeria, but they slipped up with a shock 1-0 defeat away at to rock bottom Alcorcon.

That result saw them slip down into the play off spots with Almeria able to take full advantage despite only managing a 2-2 draw away at Leganes.

Eibar’s drop off means Real Valladolid were able to swoop in for second spot after a dominant 3-0 win at home to Huesca.

A narrow run-in means Almeria are now back in La Liga for the first time since 2015, with Valladolid sealing an immediate return to the top-flight following their relegation in 2021, alongside Eibar.

Images via Getty Images