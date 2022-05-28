Watch: Thibaut Courtois makes superhuman save to preserve clean sheet

After much delay and chaos outside of the stadium, football fans finally got to watch the Champions League final.

The match began 45 minutes late but once it was underway, it was hard to take the eyes off an engrossing match. As had been predicted, Liverpool had most of the control in the first half and as time went on, began to create chances.

Mohamed Salah’s effort was well stopped by Thibaut Courtois at the far post before Jordan Henderson flashed a volley wide. No doubt the highlight of the first period was the Belgian’s remarkable save from Sadio Mane. Going against his bodyweight, Courtois reacts to push the Senegalese’s effort onto the post to keep Real Madrid level.

Thibaut Courtois coming up huge again! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wk0RXP5gIP — Champions League final on CBS & Paramount+ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 28, 2022

That should go some way to influencing the debate as to who the best goalkeeper in the world is. Courtois himself has been vocal about his performances in recent seasons, criticising decisions to leave him out of World XIs.