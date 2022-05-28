Watch: Real Madrid take the lead in Champions League final through Vinicius

It was expected that Liverpool would dominate much of the play in the Champions League final, with Real Madrid seeking to win their battles and take their chances.

And so it was. Liverpool had chances in the first half, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane magnificently denied by Thibaut Courtois. Having seen the same film before, it was only natural that Real Madrid should take the lead.

They thought they had in the first half, with Karim Benzema’s effort deemed offside. That was their first shot on target, their second was a goal. Playing out from the back, Real Madrid released Fede Valverde down the right-hand side. His fired cross then found Vinicius Junior at the far post.

Vinicius becomes the second youngest goalscorer in Champions League finals after Marco Asensio, who did so in 2017.

With just over 20 minutes to go in the final, Real Madrid find themselves in fine fettle to win their 14th European Cup.