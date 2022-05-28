Video: Real Madrid fans sing about Kylian Mbappe before Champions League final

Real Madrid have a Champions League final on their minds, perhaps the biggest event in club football. Yet it hasn’t taken the focus of their fans away from Kylian Mbappe.

After the Paris Saint-Germain forward rejected the chance to join Los Blancos this summer on a free, much of the reaction in the press and from fans was extremely negative towards Mbappe.

That sentiment has carried through to the day of the Champions League final. The Santiago Bernabeu has opened its doors for the match, where big screens will show the game. Fans in the stadium could be heard singing “Kylian Mbappe, son of a b****.”

Mucho ha tardado. Cánticos contra Mbappé en el Santiago Bernabéu #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/vMJQsvjztP — Óscar Maya (@oscarmaya3) May 28, 2022

Similar scenes were present in Paris too. Ahead of the match a Real Madrid fan was spotted with an Mbappe shirt, with the caption ‘0 Champions Leagues’.

In and around the Stade de France, similar songs rang around the Santiago Bernabeu could also be heard according to Mundo Deportivo, with fans singing “F*** Mbappe.”

Mbappe himself had seemed keen to leave the door open to a future move to Los Blancos at some point in the aftermath, yet it appears that some fans have not forgiven him. That feeling may well be tested in the future if Florentino Perez can find forgiveness in his heart.