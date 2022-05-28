Thibaut Courtois says Real Madrid showed they were kings of Europe again

Real Madrid have a galaxy of stars at their disposal but the 14th Champions League final contained one that shined brighter than all of the rest. Thibaut Courtois made nine saves against Liverpool, including some remarkable reactions.

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the victory, the Belgian shot-stopper was emotional at times and defiant at others.

“This is incredible. So many years, so much work, coming to the club of my life… Yesterday I said in the press conference that Madrid would win and I saw lots of criticism from Liverpool. But today we showed once more who is the king of Europe.”

He made the comments to Movistar+, which were then picked up on by Sport. It’s worth highlighting the fact that Courtois was on the receiving end of Real Madrid’s incredible European pedigree back in 2014, with Sergio Ramos’ late goal depriving him of a medal with Atletico Madrid.

Courtois was a man on a mission in this final.

“I feel very good this year, we’ve done a great job. Once you’ve made the first save it’s just focus. Today nobody could take away my desire to win a Champions League. Over my dead body was I going to lose this.”

He also spoke to British channel BT Sport on the pitch, in which he was far more pointed. Courtois mentioned not only that Tweets had motivated him, but demanded people respect him.

https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1530669033372131328?s=20&t=93ga_B5WDW1-fsrJ-05dGA

Few will be able to hold any doubts about his quality after the man of the match performance in Paris.