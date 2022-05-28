Thiago Alcantara a late doubt for Champions League final

Uncertainty has been the theme of the Champions League final ahead of kick-off in Paris. Both teams completed their warm-up and were back in the changing rooms before UEFA decided that the match would be delayed 30 mins at the time of writing.

On a footballing level, Liverpool had their own worries to consider. Their biggest concerns ahead of the match were the fitness of midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho, both of whom were named in the starting line-up.

Thiago giving Naby Keïta a hug and chat… Could we be seeing a late change? 👀#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/Zcl50FJNKN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 28, 2022

However during the warm-up, Thiago appeared to pull up and didn’t complete the exercises according to Caught Offside.

The Spanish midfielder picked up a muscle injury in Liverpool’s final Premier League match of the season against Wolves, but trained normally on Friday.

Should he be forced to retire from the match before it begins, the likelihood is that Naby Keita would take his place in the line-up.

Real Madrid on the other hand named their strongest starting XI ahead of the match.