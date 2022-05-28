Team News Confirmed: Thiago and Fede Valverde start

The main event of the European football season is just minutes away. Two teams are set to clash in a rematch of the 2018 Champions League final. Real Madrid look to continue to push the boundaries of their illustrious history by securing double the amount of Champions League titles as any other club (14). Liverpool are out to equal Milan in second place (7).

The teams that will actually have to do so have been named. Real Madrid line-up more or less as expected, with David Alaba deemed fit enough to start alongside Eder Militao. The one question mark was over the right side of the team, where it’s been confirmed that Fede Valverde will make it a four man midfield as opposed to a three man attack.

Jurgen Klopp had more fitness issues to be concerned about, but it seems all of them have been shaken off to allow the German to select his preferred team.

Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho both start in their midfield alongside captain Jordan Henderson. Meanwhile Virgil van Dijk is also in the team, with Ibrahima Konate partnering him in defence.

The front line is Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. Both sides will be more confident in their attack than their defence, in what promises to be an enthralling encounter.