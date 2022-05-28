Segunda 2021/22 title race set for final day showdown

The race for La Liga promotion from the Segunda Division will go all the way to the final day of the 2021/22 campaign.

With 41 games played so far, no team has clinched an automatic qualification spot, with Almeria, Eibar and Real Valladolid all battling it out for the title.

The play off picture looks slightly clearer, with seventh place Real Oviedo the only side which can break into the Top Six in the final game.

Anticipation is spreading across the country, with an entire season coming down to one game.

Relegation has already been confirmed for all four teams with Xabi Alonso’s Real Socieded B team slipping through the trap door.

Real Oviedo will be confident of giving themselves a fighting chance of grabbing a last gasp play off position, as they face off with mid-table Ibiza, on the back of an unbeaten five game run at home.

Play off rivals Girona and Las Palmas both face away games, at Burgos and Sporting Gijon respectively, and a defeat on the road for either team could allow Oviedo to pounce.

Real Valladolid and Tenerife have already secured at least a play off place with the former likely to need a major swing in their favour to upset the top two on the last day.

Eibar do have the current advantage over Almeria, as they lead the way at the top of the table based on their head-to-head record, of two successive wins against them so far in 2021/22.

However, despite facing the seemingly straightforward task of winning away at rock bottom Alcorcon, boss Gaizka Garitano has warned against any possible complacency away in the Spanish capital,

As per reports from Basque outlet Diario Vasco, he stated his team could be in for a very long night in Madrid, with nothing certain about their promotion despite amassing 80 points from 41 games.

If Garitano does guide Eibar to the Segunda title it would be mean an immediate return to La Liga for his side in 2022/23 after finishing at the bottom of the pile in La Liga at the end of last season.

Almeria have not played top-flight football since 2015 with Real Valladolid aiming to join Eibar in an immediate return to the big time on what promises to be a crunch night across Spain.