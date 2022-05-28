Security and safety issues delay Champions League final

The Champions League final has been delayed due to safety and security concerns for fans outside the stadium. The initial delay rescheduled the final for 21:30 CEST, although it’s not confirmed that it will begin then.

UEFA announced the decision inside the Stade de France with less than 30 minutes to go before kick off via the big screen within the stadium. With large queues outside the Stade de France and fans failing to gain access to the stadium, European football’s governing body took the decision to push the kick-off time back in order to reduce the risk of fans trying to force their way in.

Finding it impossible to get in the ground. This appears to be very dangerous. Absolute carnage. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 28, 2022

On the BT Sport broadcast for the final, there were reports of French police using tear gas on fans in order to bring the situation under control.

At 21:10, both Liverpool and Real Madrid players came back out to warm up once again in order to keep themselves fresh.

No doubt whatever the kick off time ends up being, UEFA are likely to come under criticism for the poor handling of the event. Although the final wasn’t initially planned for the Stade de France, numerous events have been hosted there without incident.