Roberto Carlos believes Marcelo has had a better career than him

As Marcelo’s Real Madrid career seemingly slides into it’s dying embers, the fish bowl of footballing opinions has begun to cast its evaluation of the Brazilian.

Full-back is probably a reductive term to use for his position, but there’s no doubt that some have begun to debate where he stands in the pantheon of all-time players to play there.

Certainly, in terms of Real Madrid, nobody can boast a bigger haul of medals than him.

The question was put to one of his rivals for greatest Real Madrid left-back ever, Roberto Carlos, who had this to say.

“His career is better than mine. Definitely, spectacular. He is an example on and off the pitch. He is a leader. I feel happy to have seen Marcelo grow. What he has done here and with Brazil is spectacular.”

Carlos made the comments to the Marca in an interview before the Champions League final.

Naturally he was also asked about the awkward elephant in the room. Marcelo’s contract expires at the end of the season and he has been vocal about his desire to stay, but it appears no offer has been forthcoming.

His former teammate hinted at his thoughts.

“Hold on, I’ll call the President and see what he wants to do. Everyone loves Marcelo and he’s done everything to be at the club.”