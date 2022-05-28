Real Sociedad linked with summer move for major attacking talent

Real Sociedad have clearly identified misused young talent as part of their recruitment strategy.

Unable to compete with the major clubs in terms of fees of wages, examples such as Alexander Isak, Alexander Sorloth and Adnan Januzaj suggest that La Real feel they can find value in the European market. By providing European football and a good environment to grow in, Imanol Alguacil has more than enough on offer to convince younger talents who need space to flourish.

The latest to be linked with a move there is Hungarian star Dominik Szoboszlai. The 21-year-old moved to RB Leipzig from RB Salzburg 18 months ago but has failed to settle as he would have liked.

Szoboszlai picked up a serious injury last year and has recovered to score 10 times and assist on 9 more this year. Those numbers are impressive when considering he has started less than half of the Bundesliga matches this season, which would be the motive for a move to Real Sociedad according to Jijantes FC, carried by Marca.

It’s unlikely that La Real would pay a significant fee for the attacking midfielder and as a result, the move would be on a loan basis at least initially.