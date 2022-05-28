Real Betis will sell star player before July

Real Betis are still basking in the glow of a historic season, having qualified for the Europa League and managed just their third ever Copa del Rey triumph. Despite their successes, the financial situation at Heliopolis is not good.

Under Manuel Pellegrini, Real Betis have only signed one player for a transfer fee, that being German Pezzella for €3.5m. Even so, the pandemic had a major impact at the Benito Villamarin and President Angel Haro is keen to ensure the numbers remain manageable.

The consequence of that is that they must make a large sale this summer. According to Diario AS, at least €25m must come into the club coffers before the financial cycle closes at the end of June.

The suggestion is that one of their star central midfielders will end up exiting as a result. William Carvalho came into his own in the second half of the campaign, showing craft and excellent feet. Yet at 30 years of age, how much another club will be willing to part with remains to be seen.

The other name mentioned is Guido Rodriguez. The Argentine international has been instrumental for Manuel Pellegrini and is not short of suitors. Atletico Madrid have been mentioned as one of those interested parties.