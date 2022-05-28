Julen Lopetegui and Monchi decide Sevilla future after days of reflection

If asked to sum up Sevilla’s season in a word, perhaps none would do so as well as the oxymoronic bittersweet.

Sevilla finished in the top four for the third consecutive season, a feat not seen since the 1950, and achieved their objective of qualifying for the Champions League. Yet between Real Betis’ Copa del Rey success and the sentiment they could’ve challenged for the title, some have been unhappy with their slip in the second half of the season. Including the fans, with the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan divided on coach Julen Lopetegui.

His future has been the subject of much speculation in the final weeks of the season, with both Sporting Director Monchi and Lopetegui taking some time after the final match to ruminate on the latter’s future.

According to Radio Marca, the period is over and after a long discussion between the two, it’s been decided that Lopetegui will continue at Sevilla next season.

That conversation included an airing of grievances and both agreed to change some of the daily routine in order to resolve some of the issues that hampered the team towards the end of the season.

In addition, Sevilla are going to reshape their squad this summer. Diego Carlos is already on his way to Aston Villa, with Jules Kounde also linked with an exit, but both Monchi and Lopetegui agreed that the team needed a refresh.

Many had thought that Lopetegui’s cycle at the club had come to an end, yet if the squad is to be significantly altered, then that might provide an avenue of progress. Sevilla would be able to continue with a good manager that they trust. Equally, Lopetegui will have to extract better performances from his side from the outset of next season if he is to avoid the pressure.