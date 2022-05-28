Cesc Fabregas urges Barcelona to keep Gavi after own experiences

Barcelona are constantly linked with new signings and big moves in the transfer market, which is part of the nature of the beast. Yet for the Blaugrana, a large part of their business moves have been focused on securing the futures of their younger talents.

The clear outstanding matter on the agenda is Gavi. The youngster has supposedly been in negotiations over a new deal for some time, but with no deal being found, President Joan Laporta publicly criticised Gavi’s agent for not responding to their offer.

In a recent interview with Catalunya Radio, reported by Mundo Deportivo, Cesc Fabregas made his thoughts clear on the Andaluz.

“He has to stay here. He has played a lot of games in a difficult moment during the history of the club and at 17 years old, he’s shown face, throwing himself into it and with a lot of personality.”

“He’s very good but of course, he’s just 17 years old and he can improve a lot.”

Fabregas of course left La Masia at the age of 16 in order to join Arsenal, where he made a name for himself at a young age. He was keen to point out that the situations were entirely different though.

“My situation was different. I was in the Cadete (Under-16s) and I wasn’t even in the Juvenil (Under-19s). They [Arsenal] promised that I would train with the first team there and at Barca I wouldn’t.”

With Frenkie de Jong’s future up in the air, the negotiations with Gavi take on extra importance. As things stand, he would back himself to win a starting spot in Xavi Hernandez’s first XI, although Frank Kessie is reportedly joining the club in the summer.