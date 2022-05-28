Carlo Ancelotti’s message to Real Madrid players in final training revealed

Working out whether Real Madrid are favourites for the Champions League final is tricky business. Most seem to feel that Liverpool are the more rounded team, but looking at history and their path to the final, it’s hard to back against Real Madrid. One thing is for sure, Carlo Ancelotti is convinced his team will win it.

On Friday, Real Madrid had their final training session before the big match, which at this point is unlikely to be anything more than a run-through of some of the basics.

Ancelotti did speak to his squad after the session though, with El Chiringuito managing to catch some of his words.

“What we’ve done, the truth is it doesn’t matter now.”

“Tomorrow you have to get used to it. Here you all are, to enjoy it, which is the most important thing in football.”

🟣 "VA A SER BONITO, PERO DIFÍCIL" ⚪ 🗣️ El mensaje de @MrAncelotti a los suyos antes de la GRAN FINAL, en #ChiringuitoChampions. pic.twitter.com/CbM4RRYGj2 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 27, 2022

“It will be beautiful but difficult.”

“Tomorrow is the party of the final and after the final, we will be happy. And that’s all.”

No doubt Ancelotti’s confidence in his team has been crucial to them making it this far. It’s interesting to know that even the most eloquent and experienced of managers like Ancelotti focus their message on telling the players to enjoy themselves.

Rather than intensity, the thing the Italian seems to seek is confidence and calm.