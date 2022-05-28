Carlo Ancelotti confident of Evertonian Champions League support

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has raised the stakes ahead of their Champions League final against Liverpool.

Los Blancos head to the Stade de France aiming for a league and European double in Ancelotti’s first season back in the Spanish capital.

Ancelotti clinched his first La Liga title last month and he is confident of securing a fourth Champions League trophy as a manager in Paris.

However, the Italian is calling on an unusual helping hand as they gear up to face Jurgen Klopp’s charges tomorrow night.

Ancelotti’s departure from Liverpool’s bitter local rivals Everton last summer unsettled the blue half of Merseyside as he opted to return to Madrid.

His reputation remains strong at Goodison Park, despite his unexpected exit, and he is confident the Toffees faithful will lend their support to his side against the Reds.

“The Everton fans will support us tomorrow for sure”, as per reports from Marca.

Ancelotti on being asked if he has had any message from Everton: "Haha. I know that the Evertonian supporters and for sure there is a big rivalry on Merseyside. I had good memories of my time spent in Liverpool on the blue side. I am sure that they will support me tomorrow." — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) May 27, 2022

“There is a great rivalry with Liverpool and I have very good memories of my time there, on the blue side of the city.”

Ancelotti’s tongue-in-cheek remarks will rally the Everton fans, who famously supported Real Madrid against Liverpool in 2018 in big numbers, with Evertonians on social media already gearing up for the game.