Angel Correa considering Atletico Madrid exit

Atletico Madrid are facing a key summer. Los Rojiblancos seemed to have strengthened well last summer with the additions of Matheus Cunha, Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo de Paul, but their lack of depth in defence damaged them badly.

If they are to reinforce their backline, there’s a chance Atleti may have to sell, given they intend on keeping Antoine Griezmann this summer.

One option to leave the Wanda Metropolitano is Angel Correa. Marca say that the Argentine forward is frustrated with his role under Diego Simeone and wants to look for starting position somewhere else.

Correa only started three of their ten Champions League matches this season and has been on the bench 15 times during the leauge season. Despite only playing 54% of their La Liga matches, he finished with 12 goals and 5 assists. Crucial at the beginning of the season, he was once again forced to influence matches from the bench during the crunch period.

Injuries have impacted Joao Felix, Cunha and Griezmann this season and if all were to have stayed fit, that may have reduced Correa’s minutes further. Luis Suarez is on his way out, but it would be understandable if the 27-year-old looked for an established starting role for the first time since his move to Europe.