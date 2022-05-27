Toni Kroos claims Champions League final is 50-50 despite Liverpool’s consistency

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos has praised Liverpool’s consistency ahead of their Champions League showdown.

Los Blancos are aiming for 14th European Cup/Champions League title in Paris as they take on Jurgen Klopp’s charges at the Stade de France.

Liverpool head into the game on the back of an incredible run of form in 2022, with just one defeat in all competitions, despite losing out in the Premier League title race.

Carlo Ancelotti has opted to rest certain players, including German international Kroos, in recent weeks, after wrapping up the La Liga title in April.

However, Liverpool’s solid form is a major factor in the build up, and Kroos is wary of the threat posed by the Merseysiders.

“I think Liverpool are a better team than in 2018”, he told an interview with German TV channel ZDF, reported via Diario AS.

“They retained their best players and signed more. Thiago sets the standard in midfield and they are still very strong at the back.

“In terms of consistency, they were the best team in Europe this season.

“But it’s one game, and we have to take into account we eliminated them last season, the game is 50-50.”

Kroos is expected to start his sixth Champions League final in the French capital, including five for Real Madrid, as he approaches a crucial juncture in his Los Blancos career.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of next season, with talks over a 12-month extension currently paused, as he looks to assess his fitness and performance in 2022/23.