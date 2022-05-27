Thomas Lemar’s Atletico Madrid future up in the air amid unanswered contract offer

Thomas Lemar’s contract with Atletico Madrid is set to expire in the summer of 2023 and as things stand it is unsure as to whether the Frenchman is going to renew according to Diario AS.

Atletico put a contract offer on the table for Lemar quite a while ago but he is yet to offer a meaningful response. Diego Simeone is hopeful that the 26-year-old, who he values, commits his future to the side from the Spanish capital.

Lemar has been at the Wanda Metropolitano for four seasons having arrived for a fee of €70m from Monaco, at the time the most expensive signing in the history of Atletico.

The Frenchman has since played 143 games for the club and contributed nine goals and 14 assists. Injury problems have slowed his progress down but he still managed to produce four goals and six assists in the 35 La Liga games he played this year.