Real Madrid and two other clubs eyeing up move for Everton forward Richarlison

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Everton forward Richarlison according to a report by The Daily Mail carried by Marca. The 25-year-old has two years left on his contract.

And Madrid are not the only suitors. Also in the picture are Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain. Richarlison scored six goals in the final nine games of the Premier League season to help Everton escape relegation from the English top flight.

Richarlison came to Europe in the summer of 2017 when he joined Watford from Rio de Janeiro outfit Fluminense. He left for Goodison Park a year later and has been there ever since.

Richarlison has since contributed 43 goals and 14 assists in 152 appearances for Everton.

He has also become a Brazilian international since joining the Merseyside club, earning 34 caps and scoring 13 goals. Richarlison is expected to be an important part of Tite’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar.