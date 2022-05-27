Ousmane Dembele’s agent offers insight into the Frenchman’s future at Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele’s future at Barcelona is still up in the air according to a report by Marca.

The Frenchman’s contract at Camp Nou expires this summer and negotiations over a renewal have been ongoing. But there is still no clarity as to whether he will stay at Barcelona or leave.

Moussa Sissoko, his agent, confirmed this in comments he made on Friday. “Ousmane Dembele’s future remains open and we are not going to enter into endless speculation,” he said.

“We are and have always been very respectful of all the clubs and we will continue in the same way as long as the process continues. When the time is right to make a decision, Ousmane will consider what is the best option for the future.”

Barcelona met with Sissoko last Monday to continue negotiations but no agreement was reached. Even though Dembele wants to stay at Barcelona the positions of the two parties remain distant.

With this in mind, several rival clubs are waiting in the wings. Two such outfits are Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, who are both keen on recruiting the talented 24-year-old wide player.

Dembele joined Barcelona in the summer of 2017 from Borussia Dortmund but has endured an injury-hit five years at Camp Nou. He’s struggled to replicate the form that earned him the move.