Milan sporting director Paolo Maldini labels Real Madrid target Rafael Leao untouchable

Milan sporting director Paolo Maldini has labelled their star forward Rafael Leao as untouchable according to a report by La Gazzetta dello Sport as carried by Marca.

“We consider Rafa Leao untouchable, although there is a clause of €150m,” were the Italian legend’s exact words.

Real Madrid are keen to bring in a forward this summer after missing out in quite dramatic circumstances on Kylian Mbappe.

The French forward had long been identified as their top target only to decide at the last minute to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

Finding an alternative is proving difficult as Madrid did not have a plan B lined up, although Leao would most certainly be an intelligent signing. The Portuguese has been key for Milan.

The Italian side won Serie A this season for the first time in many years and Leao served as the leader of their attack. The 22-year-old, who has five Portuguese caps to his name, contributed eleven goals and ten assists in 34 league appearances in 2021/22.