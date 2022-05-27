Michael Owen tips Liverpool for ‘convincing’ Champions League final win

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker Michael Owen has tipped the Reds to win the Champions League final.

The age old European foes face off in a 2022 Champions League showdown in Paris tomorrow with the scene set for a historical night in the French capital.

Los Blancos are aiming for a 14th European Cup/Champions League title with Liverpool pushing for their seventh success in the competition.

However, despite both sides having pedigree in the tournament, Owen was in no doubt over who he believes is the favourites to lift the famous trophy in the Stade de France.

“I think Liverpool are better than Real Madrid and they could blow them away”, Owen told an interview with the Daily Mail.

“3-1 or 3-0 is my prediction.

Michael Owen is convinced Liverpool will win on Saturday 😮 pic.twitter.com/omD472yuWC — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 26, 2022

“I think they could beat them convincingly, because they are an exceptional team at the minute, and too good for Real Madrid.”

Owen’s comments will be celebrated at Anfield, but his positivity in Madrid will take a hit, after backing Jurgen Klopp’s side, over Carlo Ancelotti’s newly crowned La Liga champions.

The former England international rocketed to prominence after coming through the Liverpool youth ranks in the 1990’s, with an incredible 157 goals in seven seasons, before joining Real Madrid in 2004.

Despite injuries hampering his time in Spain, he still managed 16 goals in all competitions in his one season in Madrid, before returning to English football with Newcastle United in 2005.

