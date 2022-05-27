Lionel Messi angry with Joan Laporta for consistently talking about him publicly

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is fed up with Joan Laporta according to a report by Cadena SER and Diario Sport.

Laporta gave an interview with L’Esportiu during the week talking about the financial reasons behind Messi’s departure from Barcelona last summer as well as Gavi’s contract renewal.

Messi’s father, Jorge, personally called Laporta a couple of months ago to ask the Barcelona president to stop talking about his son.

Messi left Barcelona last summer after it became evident that the Catalan club were unable financially to renew his contract. The Argentine instead left for Ligue 1 and PSG.

And he has endured a mixed season at the Parc des Princes. PSG won the league but fell short in Europe, knocked out of the Champions League last 16 by Real Madrid.

Messi’s focus has now turned to Qatar and the World Cup that rolls around later this year. He will be determined to lead his country to their first World Cup since 1986.